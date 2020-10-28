October 19th to October 25th 2020
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
10/21/2020 Stephen Cadue, Horton, Pedestrian Under the Influence
10/22/2020 Adriana Nava, Plainfield IL, Felony Warrant
10/22/2020 Justin Clark, Highland, Citation for Speed
10/22/2020 Ryan Isern, Overland Park, Citation for Speed
10/22/2020 Jacob Macierowski, Atchison, Citation for no Insurance/No Registration
10/24/2020 Erin Russell, Whiting, Horton Warrant
10/24/2020 Christopher Rhoades, Lincoln NE, Citation for Speed
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
10/21/2020 200 W 10th Vehicle Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 8
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 72
