December 14-20
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
12/14/2020- Lasten Kranz- Horton- Driving While Suspended
12/15/2020 – Autumn Faith Morris – Horton – Jackson County Warrant
12/17/2020 – Richard Vanlaningham- Horton- Violation of Protection Order, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
12/17/2020- Nicholas Delury – St. Joseph, Mo – Citation – Speeding
12/19/2020 – Robyn Lynn Allen – Horton – Citation – Speeding
12/19/2020 – Brandon Olberding – Atchison – Possession of Marijuana
12/19/2020 – Nicholas Thomas Walker – Atchison – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
12/14/2020 – Gas Line Struck – 200 Blk of West 13th
12/14/20 – Injury Accident – K-20 & 75 HWY
AMBULANCE CALLS: 7
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 120
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.