December 14-20

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

12/14/2020- Lasten Kranz- Horton- Driving While Suspended

12/15/2020 – Autumn Faith Morris – Horton – Jackson County Warrant

12/17/2020 – Richard Vanlaningham- Horton- Violation of Protection Order, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

12/17/2020- Nicholas Delury – St. Joseph, Mo – Citation – Speeding

12/19/2020 – Robyn Lynn Allen – Horton – Citation – Speeding

12/19/2020 – Brandon Olberding – Atchison – Possession of Marijuana

12/19/2020 – Nicholas Thomas Walker – Atchison – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ACCIDENTS: 0

FIRES:

12/14/2020 – Gas Line Struck – 200 Blk of West 13th

12/14/20 – Injury Accident – K-20 & 75 HWY

AMBULANCE CALLS: 7

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 120

