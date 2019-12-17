December 9th, 2019 to December 15th, 2019
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE To APPEAR :
12/12/2019 Juvenile 17yom, Distribute Marijuana, Taxation; No drug tax stamp, Paraphernalia
ACCIDENTS:
None to report
FIRES:
12/10/2019 300 block of E 8th 3 houses on fire
12/11/2019 300 block of E 8th 3 houses rekindled X 2
AMBULANCE CALLS: 11
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 93
