May 16th, 2022 to May 22nd, 2022

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

05/20/2021 – Coy Tucker Atzenweiler – Nortonville – Citation – Stop Sign Violation

05/21/2022 – Randy Joseph DeSalvo - Atchison – Driving While Suspended

05/21/2022 – Todd Rengstorf – Bremem, Ks. – Citation – Speeding 40/30

05/21/2022 – Davis Parry – Liberty, Missouri – Citation – Speeding 52/30

05/22/2022 – Larry Dunagan – Holton – Citation – Stop Sign Violation

05/22/2022 – Andrew Renyer – Sabetha – Citation – Stop Sign Violation

05/22/2022 – Jerica Carroll – Atchison – Citation – Stop Sign Violation

ACCIDENTS:

05/19/2022 – Non-Injury Accident – 200 Block East 14th– 2 Vehicles

05/19/2022 – Non-Injury Accident – 1500 Block Central – Vehicle backed into Building

FIRES:

05/22 / 2022 – 3rd Street – Muscotah – Mutual Aid for out-of-control Brush Fire

AMBULANCE CALLS: 2

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 61

