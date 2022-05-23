May 16th, 2022 to May 22nd, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
05/20/2021 – Coy Tucker Atzenweiler – Nortonville – Citation – Stop Sign Violation
05/21/2022 – Randy Joseph DeSalvo - Atchison – Driving While Suspended
05/21/2022 – Todd Rengstorf – Bremem, Ks. – Citation – Speeding 40/30
05/21/2022 – Davis Parry – Liberty, Missouri – Citation – Speeding 52/30
05/22/2022 – Larry Dunagan – Holton – Citation – Stop Sign Violation
05/22/2022 – Andrew Renyer – Sabetha – Citation – Stop Sign Violation
05/22/2022 – Jerica Carroll – Atchison – Citation – Stop Sign Violation
ACCIDENTS:
05/19/2022 – Non-Injury Accident – 200 Block East 14th– 2 Vehicles
05/19/2022 – Non-Injury Accident – 1500 Block Central – Vehicle backed into Building
FIRES:
05/22 / 2022 – 3rd Street – Muscotah – Mutual Aid for out-of-control Brush Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 2
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 61
