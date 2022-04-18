April 11th, 2022 to April 17th, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
04/12/2022 Michael Dean, NE, Horton Municipal Warrant
04/12/2022 Marcus Yocum, NE, Citation for Speeding
04/12/2022 Jennifer Bryant, Atchison, Citation for Child Restraint
04/12/2022 Jennifer Jenkins, MO, citation for Speeding
04/15/2022 Skyler Dobson, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
04/15/2022 John Emerick, Horton Municipal Warrant
04/15/2022 Andria Kelley, Leavenworth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia
04/15/2022 Amie Hall, NE, Citation for Failure to Stop
04/16/2022 Michael Baldwin, Hiawatha, Citation for Speed
04/16/2022 Phillip Clark, Hiawatha, Citation for Failure to Stop
04/16/2022 Linda Crossland, Atchison, Citation for Failure to Stop
04/17/2022 Remona Bayles, Leavenworth, Driving While Suspended, and no Proof of Insurance
04/17/2022 Stallbaumer, Rodney, Basehor, Citation for Speed
04/17/2022 Martin Safroncikas, CA, Citation for Failure to Stop
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
04/11/2022 333 E 10th, assist Gas company
AMBULANCE CALLS: 8
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 109
