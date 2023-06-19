Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Jun 19, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUNE 12TH, 2023- JUNE 18TH, 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:06/12/2023 – Tonya Longbrake – Atchison – Municipal Warrant – Driving While Suspended06/12/2023 – Steven Warren – St Joseph, Missouri – Citation – Speeding 49/3006/12/2023 – Tmichael Anthony Muse – Robinson – Citation – Stop Sign Violation06/12/2023 – Chloe Lennon Warren – Atchison – Citation – Stop Sign Violation06/13/2023 – Curtis Gruman – Leavenworth – Citation – Speeding 48/3006/13/2023 – Grayson Weesner – Everest – Municipal Warrant – Pedestrian under the Influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, purchase/consume alcohol by minor06/13/2023 – Sherry Lynn Hale – Horton – Notice to Appear – Driving while Suspended06/16/2023 – Vagiz Taziev – Getzville, New York – Citation - Speeding 52/3006/18/2023 – Michael David Archilla – Olathe – Notice to Appear – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful possession of Drug ParaphernaliaACCIDENTS:FIRES:06/16/2023 – 300 Block East 7th – Lift AssistAMBULANCE CALLS: 1INCIDENTS REPORTED: 92 More from this section Sweltering heat wave triggers power outages, storms in Southern US Hidden Tribute to Late Queen in Prince and Princess of Wales Father’s Day Post Michael Cera and Audrey Plaza almost 'spontaneously' wed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Brown County Interlocal Special Education Minutes Washburn announces spring honors Hiawatha's Shamburg named to University of Iowa Dean's List, earns degree Brown County Sheriff Fairview Willing Workers KBI investigates suspicious letters with white powder Horton Police Authorities searching for stolen truck Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew Superintendent hired after busy month for USD 430 BoardLocal broadcast giant set to retireHorton man dies after leaping from moving vehicle on US 73Brown County SheriffTrinity Center open house set for June 21‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Mike Batayeh’s Cause of Death RevealedLentz Express and Catering LLCCourt restores Kickapoo Tribal CouncilMassive oil spill distorts Kansas couple’s confidence in the integrity of Keystone pipelineHiawatha Commission approves road repairs Images Videos CommentedHiawatha Commission approves road repairs (1)Jane Fonda works out to avoid falling into depression: ‘I come from a long line of depressed people’ (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
