June 27th, 2022 to July 3rd, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
6/27/2022 – Eric Lee Smith – Horton – Municipal Court Warrant
6/27/2022 – Janet Middleton – Horton – Citation – Child Restraint
6/27/2022 – Susan H Varnell – Toms River, New Jersey – Citation – Speeding 68/30
6/27/2022 – Terry Allen Swanson – Frankfort – Citation – Speeding 40/30
6/29/2022 – Mark Duane South – Florence, Kentucky – Citation – Speeding 40/30
6/29/2022 – Feliciano Rivera – Olathe – Citation – Speeding 40/30
6/29/2022 – Devin Scott Brunk – Baldwin City – Citation - Speeding 40/30
7/1/2022 – Robert George Kohake – Baileyville – Citation - Speeding 40/30
7/1/2022 – Joshua Shane Michaelis – Princeton, Missouri – Citation – Failure to Stop
7/1/2022 – Kirk Coder – Effingham – Citation – Failure to Stop
7/1/2022 – Kimberly Krantz – Atchison – Citation – Speeding 43/30
7/1/2022 – Deborah Wright – Horton – Citation – Speeding 40/20
7/1/2022 – Jason Blakely – Atchison – Citation – No Driver’s License, Expired Registration
7/1/2022 – Faith Nicole Owens – Leavenworth – Citation – Speeding 40/30
7/2/2022 – Easter Hobbs – Centralia – Citation – Speeding 50/30
7/2/2022 – Lundy Johnson – Topeka – Citation – Speeding 40/30
7/3/2022 – Micki Drozinski – Kansas City – Citation – Expired Tag
FIRES:
6/29/22 – Tree dump- out of control fire
6/30/2022 – 16oo Blk 1st Ave West – Electrical lines on fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 3
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 130
