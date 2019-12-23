December 16th, 2019 to December 22nd, 2019
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE To APPEAR :
12/22/2019 - Rona Arlene Johnson - 28 yoa - Notice to Appear - Dog at Large
12/23/2019 - Nicholas Kramer - 31 yoa - Great Bend - City of Horton Warrant - (Original charge was Violation of Protective Order).
ACCIDENTS:
12/18/2019 - Injury Accident 400 Block East 15th involving Juveniles.
FIRES:
12/19/2019 400 block of E 8th-Possible Carbon monoxide leak - nothing found.
12/19/2019 200 Block West 14th Bad oder from furnace- nothing found
AMBULANCE CALLS: 8
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 70
