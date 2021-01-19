January 11th 2021 to January 17th 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
01/12/2021 Angela Dugger, Atchison, Horton Municipal Warrant
01/12/2021 Shayli Nioce, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
01/12/2021 Sarah Patterson, Grand Rapids MI, Citation for Speed
01/12/2021 Bryson Tilley, Wamego, Citation for Stop Sign
01/13/2021 Brent Nordhus, Vermillion, Citation for Stop Sign
01/13/2021 Stephen Bartelt, Horton, Citation for No Driver’s License
01/16/2021 Michaela Garza, Sabetha, Citation for Stop Sign
01/16/2021 Zacherey Rollins-Johnson, Horton, Citation for Stop Sign
01/16/2021 John Fields, Kansas City, Citation for Stop Sign
01/16/2021 Jessica Garza, Horton, Citation for Speed
01/17/2021 Kyong Fleagle, Olathe, Citation for Stop Sign
01/17/2021 Destini Lednicky, Bethalto IL, Citation for Speed
ACCIDENTS:
None to Report
FIRES:
01/12/2021 Horton Brush Dump to water it down
01/14/2021 Horton Brush Dump to water it down
AMBULANCE CALLS: 7
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 153
