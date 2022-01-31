January 24th 2022 to January 30th 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
01/17/2022 Tyler Verbick, Hiawatha, Citation for Expired Tag
01/17/2022Richard Torrez, Hiawatha, Citation for Failure to Stop
01/17/2022 Emmilie McNeely, Wathena, Citation for Failure to Stop
01/17/2022 Bryce Olson, Lansing, Citation for Expired Tag and Failure to Stop
01/19/2022 JUV, Horton, Citation for Expired License
01/21/2022 Eric Heim, Leavenworth, Citation for Speed
01/21/2022 Amanda Monser, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
01/22/2022 Frankie Jackson, MN, Citation for Stop Sign Violation
01/22/2022 Cassidy Drodge, Sabetha, Citation for No Driver’s License
01/22/2022 Ute Schneider, Citation for Stop Sign Violation
01/22/2022 JUV, Horton, Possession of Marijuana
01/22/2022 JUV, Everest, Possession of Marijuana
01/22/2022 JUV, Horton, Possession of Marijuana
01/22/2022 JUV, Horton, Possession of Marijuana
01/23/2022 Merle Jessepe, Horton, Driving While Suspended and Brown County Warrant
01/23/2022 Jaurrice Maag-Downing, Atchison, Horton Municipal Warrant
01/23/2022 Tristan Morris, Topeka, Horton Municipal Warrant
01/24/2022 Jaci’nta Romero, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
01/24/2022 Tai Makaafi, CA, Citation for Speeding in School Zone
01/24/2022 Mark Grosshans, NE, Citation for Speeding in School Zone
01/24/2022 Halla Rezgui, NY, Citation for Failure to Stop
01/25/2022 Jaleia Rice, Leavenworth, Citation for Speeding and Expired Tag
01/28/2022 Nancy Hisle, Horton, Citation for No Insurance and Expired Tag
01/28/2022 Halie Jeannert, Centralia, Citation for Speeding
01/28/2022 Wayne Jessepe, Horton, Citation for Speeding
01/28/2022 Seth Montgomery, Whiting, Citation for Failure to Stop
01/29/2022 Jacob Bayles, Lansing, Citation for Speed
01/30/2022 Jessica Walker, Sabetha, Citation for Failure to Stop
01/30/2022 Mariah Davis, Horton, Citation for Failure to Stop
ACCIDENTS:
01/21/2022 Non-Injury Accident Central and 15th Horton
01/29/2022 Non-Injury Accident 1600 School Drive Horton
FIRES:
01/17/2022 1435 K-20, Medical Assist
01/19/2022 340 W 15th Possible Structure Fire
01/22/2022 512 S 7th Hiawatha, Assist with Structure Fire
01/22/2022 830 1st Ave E, Fire Alarm
01/24/2022 240 W 14th, Medical Assist
01/28/2022 220 E 8th, Medical Assist
AMBULANCE CALLS: 9
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.