April 12th, 2021 to April 18th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
4/13/2021 – Venessa Kay Gibson – Horton – Open Container
4/16/2021 – Andrew Hexum – Horton – Probation Violation Dept. of Corrections
4/17/2021 – Jerold Dorsch – Horton –City of Horton Warrant – Failure to Appear
4/18/2021 – Andrew J Sowers – Effingham – Driving While Suspended
ACCIDENTS: None to Report
FIRES:
4/13/2021 –170th & 75 Hwy – side by side on fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 6
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 84
