February 8th , 2021 to February 14th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
02/09/2021, Robert Grotrian, Humboldt NE, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign
02/10/2021 Louis Aitkens, Mayetta, Horton Municipal Warrant
02/12/2021 Til Sinshuri, Kansas City, Speeding
02/12/2021, JUV, Horton, Unsafe Speed for Conditions
ACCIDENTS:
02/11/2021 9th and 4th Ave W, Dennis Hare slid out of alley and struck another vehicle.
FIRES:
02/10/2021 1108 Golden Eagle RD, Mutual Aide, Grease Fire
02/14/2021 1086 Dewberry RD, Mutual Aide, Structure Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 7
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 81
