Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Aug 3, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 07/24/23-07/30/23ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:07/24/2023 – Gilbert Allen – Horton – Municipal Court Warrant – Domestic Battery07/27/2023 – Chelsea Masqua – Horton – Municipal Court Warrant – No Proof of Insurance, Illegal Tag07/26/2023 – Sheila May Walker – Topeka – Citation – Speeding07/27/2023 – Francisco Sanchez Morfa – Houston, Texas- citation – Failure to stop at stop sign07/27/2023 – John D Bonella – Overland Park – Citation – Speeding07/28/2023 – Kaden Morton – Hiawatha – Citation – Failure to stop at stop sign07/28/2023 – Cicily Wahl – Lebanon, Oregon – Citation – Speeding & Failure to stop at stop sign07/29/2023 – Bryson J Thorne – Hiawatha – Citation – Speeding07/29/2023 – Kaysi Overdick – Hiawatha – Citation – Speeding07/29/2023 – Preciado Corona – Kansas City, Missouri – Citation – Speeding07/29/2023 – Curtis A Smith – Horton – Notice to Appear — Battery07/30/2023 – Michael John Anderson – St. Joseph, Missouri – Citation – Speeding07/30/2023 – Angela McElheny – Topeka – Driving While SuspendedACCIDENTS: 0FIRES:07/25/2023 – 700 Blk West 11th – Vehicle Fire07/25/2023 – 700 Blk West 11th – Fire rekindled from earlier07/25/2023 – 400 Blk East 7th – Lift Assist-MedicalAMBULANCE CALLS: 2INCIDENTS REPORTED: 72 More from this section Women Are at Much Greater Risk From Extreme Heat Why Trump’s ‘fake electors’ in Pennsylvania are likely to avoid prosecution 'Really painful for her': Sarah Snook cried for Shiv Roy watching Succession finale Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Community Happenings HPD addressing recent fraud concerns AAA urges summer travelers to protect against identity theft Horton Police Volunteers honored at BC-KARSP meeting Emporia State releases Spring 2023 Honor Roll Sheriff asks for public's assistance in theft case Hiawatha's FBC welcomes new pastor Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesReport: Children comprise two-thirds of Kansans removed from state’s Medicaid programAHA News: Dallas Radio Personality Gets a New Heart After Cardiac Problems Take a TollUpdate: Boil order lifted for HiawathaCherryRoad Media purchases Hiawatha WorldSheriff asks for public's assistance in theft caseBack to school schedule growing for USD 415Rural Kansas school district spared in lopsided voteLocal bowlers win at Special OlympicsTwo injured in semi crashHiawatha's FBC welcomes new pastor Images Videos CommentedCleaning The House Is A Great Way to Bond With Kids (1)'They were McLovin it!': Olly Murs' festival wedding party on private island catered by McDonald's (1)Braves gear up for busy Saturday after loss to Corning (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.