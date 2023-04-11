Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Apr 11, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 3, 2023- April 9nd, 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:04/03/2023 – Adam Robert Jahnel – Falls City, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding in School Zone04/03/2023- Cesar Emilio Lopez – Hiawatha – Citation – Speeding in School Zone04/04/2023 – Cheryl R Schroeder – Horton – Jackson County Warrant04/04/2023 – Shirley Jeanette Ashton – Powhattan – Citation – Speeding in School Zone04/05/2023 – Wade Dylan Lendermon – Horton – Citation – Speeding04/07/2023 – Noah Paulton Isaacs – Horton – Citation – Speeding04/07/2023- Steven Geovanny Lopez – Sioux City, Iowa – Citation – Illegal Tag04/07/2023 – Kasee Louise Armstrong – Lancaster – Citation – Expired Tag04/07/2023 – Donald Wilhide – Horton – Notice to appear – Disorderly ConductACCIDENTS: NONE TO REPORTFIRES:04/06/2023 – East Us HWY 73 & Sunflower – Out of Control Fire04/06/2023 – Muscotah – Assisting with Controlled Burn04/07/2023 – 100 block East 6th – Gas Fumes04/07/2023 – Timber Road & K20 HWY – Rekindled Fire04/08/2023 – 700 block 150th -grass fire04/09/2023 – 300 Block East 12th – Gas FumesAMBULANCE CALLS: 1 (One)INCIDENTS REPORTED: 100 More from this section +2 Youth binge drinking makes teens more prone to alcoholism in later life: study Ryan Reynolds buys £1.5 million home on 'poshest road' close to Wrexham FC Curbing Opioid Prescriptions Won't Raise Suicide Rates: Study Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Chargers run at McLouth and Wichita Charger golfers compete at Hiawatha and Sabetha Hiawatha Community Foundation Highlights The egg hunt is on! Hawks finish 4th on the course at Hiawatha Invitational Sheriff recognized as 'Community Partner The story of coins on graves Horton Police Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHiawatha home sustains significant damage in Saturday afternoon blazeKansas Legislature votes to revoke licenses of physicians who perform gender-affirming careBetween laughter and cursing, Kansas House overrides veto of transgender sports banKansas Senate passes constitutional amendment restraining property tax valuationsGolden Easter EggOak and Willow celebrates grand openingStover preliminary rescheduled to JuneBrown County SheriffJones, Patricia 1929-2023Saturn is doing something never seen before in our solar system Images Videos CommentedKansas lawmakers classify women born with sexual development issues as disabled in revised bill (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
