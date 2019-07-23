July 15th, 2019 to July 21st, 2019
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR :
7/15/2019 - Horton Community Hospital/Ty Compton, CEO - 61 yoa - Horton - Notice To Appear - Maintaining a Public Nuisance
7/15/2019 -Michael Anthony Winsea - 60 yoa - Horton -Pedestrian Under The Influence of Alcohol or Drugs
7/16/2019 - Kristi Marie Urban - 49 yoa - Atchison -City of Horton Warrant - (Original Charges were 2 Counts of Misdemeanor Theft)
7/17/2019 - Cecil Bone - 64 yoa - Sabetha - Notice to Appear - Maintaining a Public Nuisance
7/17/2019 - Kevin Smith - 29 yoa - Horton - Notice to Appear - Maintaining a Public Nuisance.
ACCIDENTS:
7/14/2019 - Storage Units - 836 Central - Non-Injury, Hit & Run - Damage to one unit.
FIRES:
7/15/2019 - 100 Block West 8th - AC connector box smoking- checked out, no fire.
AMBULANCE CALLS: 2
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 147
