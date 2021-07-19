July 12th, 2021 to July 18th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
7/12/2021 – Domeico Castro Jr – Horton – Municipal Warrant – Code Violation
7/12/2021 – Skyler Dobson – Horton – Aggravated Battery -
7/12/2021 – Skyler Dobson – Horton – Municipal Warrant – Registration/Vaccination X 3
7/13/2021 – Evert Orsen Rice – St Joseph, Mo – Citation – No Insurance
7/14/2021 – Brittanie Jo Dixon – Concordia – Citation - No Insurance
7/16/2021 – David Amos Thrailkill – Seneca – Citation – Speeding
7/16/2021 – Amelia Ann Cluck – Lancaster – Citation – Speeding
7/16/2021 – Thomas Casey Hegarty – Troy – Citation – Speeding
7/16/2021 – Tabetha Jane Jones – Pleasant Hill, MO – Citation - Speeding
7/16/2021 – Aaron Bryce Clary – Cleveland, MO – Citation – Speeding
7/17/2021 – Jada Rose Simon – Horton – Citation – Citation – Stop Sign Violation – Driving in violation
of Restrictions
7/18/2021 – Amanda Molt – Horton – Citation – Expired Tag
7/18/2021 – Kari Lanna Holveck – Pottawatomie County Warrant
7/18/2021 – Patricia McKinney – Hiawatha – Municipal Warrant – Interference with Law Enforcement
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
7/15/2021 – 800 Blk 1st Ave East - Fire Alarm
7/17/2021 – 1500 Blk 1st Ave West – Cat in Tree
AMBULANCE CALLS: 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.