May 3, 2021 to May 9, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
5/3/2021 – Randie Sue Speer – Atchison – Citation – Speeding in a School Zone
5/5/2021 – Paul William Surber – Little River, Arkansas – No Driver’s License
5/5/2021 – Morgan Edmond Shay – Baldwin City – Citation – Speeding
5/5/2021 – Michael Edward Dean – Rulo, Nebraska – Notice to Appear – 2 Counts Dog at Large, 2 Counts Registration and Vaccination, and 2 Counts Vicious Animals.
5/5/2021 – Lemar Hill Jr – Notice to Appear – Registration and Vaccination
5/9/2021 – Ozzy Daniel Herman – Perry – Driving While Suspended
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
5/5/2021 – 700 Blk 150th – Grass Fire
5/6/2021 – 1000 Blk 4th Ave East – Bleachers ignited by cutting torch
5/8/2021 – 1100 Blk 73 HWY – Structure Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 9
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 94
