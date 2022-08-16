August 8th, 2022 to August 14th, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
08/08/2022 – Chad Morrison – Huron – Citation – No Driver’s License
08/09/2022 – Mauricio A Medina – Dallas, Texas – Citation – Expired Driver’s License, Failure to Stop
08/09/2022 – Jasper Everitt – Pinellas Park, Florida – Citation – Speeding 40/30
08/09/2022 – Richard Bowen – Valley Falls – Citation – Speeding 40/30
08/10/2022 – Jason Lee Gibson – Leona – Citation – Speeding 40/30
08/11/2022 – Renferd Dean Koehn – Hiawatha – Citation – Speeding 40/30
08/12/2022 – Jason L Johnson – Atchison – Citation – Speeding 40/30
08/12/2022 – Madison J Peiper – Beatrice, Nebraska -Citation –Speeding 40/30
08/12/2022 – Clarence Cyril Nordhus – Baileyville – Citation – Speeding 40/30
08/13/2022 – Bonnie Jean Meeks – Seneca – Citation – Speeding 40/30
08/13/2022 – Lily Ann Provo – Hiawatha – Citation – Speeding 50/30
08/14/2022 – Eleazar James Whitfield – Manhattan – Citation – Stop Sign Violation
08/14/2022 – Malachi Baumgartner – Atchison – Citation – No Proof of Insurance, No License Plate
FIRES:
8/10/2022 – 73 HWY & 130th - Injury Accident
08/10/2022 – 1600 Blk Euclid – Lift Assist
08/10/2022 – 1400 Blk Golden Eagle Road – Hay Bales on Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 6
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 94
