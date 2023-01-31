Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Jan 31, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANUARY 23rd , 2023 to JANUARY 29th , 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:01/23/2023 – Joshua Duane Maxwell – Horton – Municipal Warrant – Registration Vaccination 2 charges01/23/2023 – John William Emerick – Horton – Municipal Warrant – Domestic Battery01/24/2023-James Diebolt – Horton – Citation – No Proof of Insurance01/25/2023 – Grayson Weesner – Everest – Notice to Appear – Pedestrian Under the Influence Disorderly Conduct; Purchase or consumption of Alcohol by a minor01/27/2023 – Edwin Brunmeier – Meriden – Citation – Speed – 40/3001/27/2023 – William James Pauley – Topeka – Citation – No Driver’s License01/27/2023- Kelly D Crawford – Indian Beach, Florida – Citation – Speed – 40/3001/28/2023 – Troy Raine Enke – Hiawatha – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance,Unlawful Possession of Certain Drug PrecursorsDrug ParaphernaliaACCIDENTS: NONE TO REPORT01/24/2023 – Injury Accident – 2nd Ave West & West 9th01/24/2023 – Non-Injury Accident – 1st Ave East & East 9thFIRES:01/24/2023 - Injury Accident – 2nd Ave West & West 9th01/28/2023 – Injury Accident – 1900 Block 286th Road - MuscotahAMBULANCE CALLS: 2INCIDENTS REPORTED: 60 More from this section Willie Nelson: Marijuana saved my life Helena Bonham Carter thinks The Crown should end +9 How tribal gaming has changed over time and impacts tribes today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News DWest crowns Winter Royalty Reynolds receives civilian citation from Secretary of Navy HCVB sets Annual Meeting for Feb. 20 Showing God's love through our love! Library partners with YWCA for empowerment series Cost-Share sign-up Feb. 1-28 Conservation District annual meeting set for Feb. 16 The nominations for the most prestigious awards in Hollywood Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles15-year sentence for man in DWI accident that killed former Hiawatha residentShe killed her rapist after months of abuse. Advocates say Kansas governor should set her free.County discusses storage issues, Meals on WheelsHiawatha Municipal CourtSales tax in Kansas and Atchison County bringing changesHorton student earns 2nd in speech competitionBrockhoff, DavidWild OT finish sends Hawks to HIT FinalsLady Hawks seal HIT championship with late free throwIn 2023 State of the State, Gov. Kelly proposes legalizing medical marijuana, cutting taxes, mental health funding Images Videos CommentedBrown, Stephen D. (1)Happy International Day of Education! These are the stars who swapped showbiz for college! (1)In 30-Year Study, Head Injury Doubled Long-Term Death Risk (1)Growing in Knowledge (1)School Choice Is More Than You Might Think (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
