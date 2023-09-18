Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Sep 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SEPTEMBER 11TH 2023 TO SEPTEMBER 17TH 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:09/12/2023 AMANDA MONSER, HORTON, HORTON MUNICIPAL WARRANT09/16/2023 SHERRI CAES, CUMMINGS, CITATION FOR STOP SIGN VIOLATION09/17/2023 ROBERT POWELL, ATCHISON, HORTON MUNICIPAL WARRANTACCIDENTS:09/12/2023, 729 1ST AVE E, HIT A GAS PUMPFIRES:09/13/2023 160TH AND HWY 75, MUTUAL AIDEAMBULANCE CALLS: 2INCIDENTS REPORTED: 62 More from this section US finds debris from missing F-35 This Is America’s Biggest Tourist Trap Prince Harry’s Emotional Speech at the Invictus Games Triggers Memories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Horton Police Hiawatha Police Wenger Reunion Library planning special fall events YWCA Human Trafficking series moves to Trinity Center Boys take 1st as girls take 3rd at home cross country meet Lady Hawks clinch 5th straight HIT title Hawks drop tough road battle with Holton Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKansas teacher who retired 23 years ago has a pension payment that is frozen in timeNew health drink business - Red Hawk Nutrition - opens in HiawathaNew Mexico governor responds to judge blocking controversial gun control orderWichita Health Alert: Cannabis and Tobacco Users At Risk of Poor Mental Health. Doctor ExplainsBrown County MinutesFinger, Terry 1957-2023Hank Williams Jr. marries girlfriend in AlabamaHiawatha city budget calls for 16 percent increaseTopeka Health Alert: Cannabis and Tobacco Users At Risk of Poor Mental Health. Doctor ExplainsLawrence Health Alert: Cannabis and Tobacco Users At Risk of Poor Mental Health. Doctor Explains Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
