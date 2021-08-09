August 2, 2021 to August 08, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
8/2/2021 – Sadie Leigh Chapin – Horton – Domestic Battery
8/3/2021 – Amanda Molt – Horton – Citation – No Driver’s License, Expired Tag
8/4/2021 – Felicity Thomas Rodecap – Horton – Citation – Driving While Suspended, No Insurance
8/6/2021 – Justin Michael Wuerfele – St. Joseph, Mo. Horton Municipal Warrant – Failure to appear on The Charge of Driving While Suspended.
ACCIDENTS:
8/5/2021 – 100 block of West 8th – Car rolled into a parked vehicle.
FIRES: 0
AMBULANCE CALLS: 3
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 64
