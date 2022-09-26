Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Sep 26, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save September 19th, 2022 to September 26th, 2022ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:09/19/2022 – Shelley Christine Gordon – Beatrice, Nebraska – Citation – Failure to Stop09/19/2022 – Derek Wayne Church – Valley Falls – Citation – Failure to Stop09/19/2022 – Logan Donald Wilson – Lees Summit, Missouri – Citation – Failure to Stop09/20/2022 – Merle P Jessepe – Netawaka – Driving While Suspended09/21/2022 – Keith Allen Ferris – Falls City, Nebraska – Municipal Warrant – Driving While Suspended, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Stop at stop sign.09/23/2022 – Sarah Evon Coversup – Everest – Municipal Warrant – Expired License, No Proof Of Insurance.09/23/2022 – Kevin Bousquet – Lincoln, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding 31/20, School Zone09/23/2022 – Tammy Palm – Falls City, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding 47/30 Top Videos 09/23/2022 – Matthew Eugene Dougherty – Everest – Citation – Failure to Stop09/24/2022 – Alexandria Barajas – Kansas City – Driving While Suspended/Revoked09/24/2022 – Andrew Michael Cusick – Leawood – Citation – Speeding 49/3009/24/2022 – Robert Grenier – Lincoln, Nebraska – Citation – 40/3009/24/2022 – Stacie Nicole Straight – Grandview, Missouri – Citation – Speeding 40/3009/25/2022 – Cheryl Lynn Baker – Hiawatha – Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transportation of liquor in opened Open containers.ACCIDENTS: 0FIRES: 0AMBULANCE CALLS: 3INCIDENTS REPORTED: 90 More from this section Freezing Eggs Doesn't Make Future Pregnancy a Done Deal Slipknot credit longevity to dropping egos early on Olivia Wilde publicly backed by more than 40 crew members over ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ controversy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Hiawatha Police Horton Police Charger runners earn medals at Nemaha Central Search warrant reveals drugs - leads to arrests Friday Night Scoreboard Hiawatha JV volleyball takes third at home tourney Hiawatha CC runners put on impressive performance at Rim Rock HMS volleyball plays at home, Dwest tourney Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesContinuance granted in vehicular homicide caseSt. Joseph man sustains possible injuries in Brown County accidentJr.'s Place celebrates ribbon cutting under new ownershipBrown County murder case moved to federal courtHiawatha Municipal CourtDowntown square comes to life with annual Maple Leaf FestivalWounded Hawks rocked at Clay CenterBowen, Vanessa M.Search warrant reveals drugs - leads to arrestsHistorical Society planning Heritage Days Saturday Images Videos CommentedEssay contests provide challenge for students (3)Kansas GOP candidate Adkins lauds blueprint for slashing budget, tackling social issues (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
