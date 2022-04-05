March 28th, 2022 to April 3rd, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
03/28/2022 – Benjamin L Preston – Horton - Citation for No Proof of Insurance
03/28/2022 – Stephen Lowe – Kearney, Nebraska – Arrest for Driving Under the Influence
03/29/2022 – John Emerick – Peobody – City of Horton Warrant – Domestic Battery
03/29/2022 – Rodney Scoggins Jr. – Hiawatha – Brown County Warrant
03/30/2022 – Brandon Dageford Blick -Lawrence - Citation for Speeding 39/20
04/01/2022 – Tabitha Marie Palmer – Hiawatha - Citation for No Proof of Insurance
04/01/2022 - Karen S Penning – Atchison- Citation for Speeding 42/30
04/01/2022 -Zachary Nicholas Bailey -Rolla, Missouri -Citation for Speeding 45/30
04/02/2022 – Johnathan Leck - Weston, Missouri - Citation for Failure to Stop
04/02/2022 – Lynn Earl Hartter Jr. – Sabetha - Citation for Speeding 45/30
04/02/2022 – Christie M Parker - Sutherland, Nebraska - Citation for Speeding 45/30
04/02/2022 – Curtis Hayden Wilkinson -St. Joseph, Missouri - Citation for Speeding 49/30
04/02/2022 – Joy Suzann Kramer – Marysville – Citation for Speeding 46/30
04/02/2022 – Leland Richard Hollister – Hiawatha – Citation for Failure to Stop
04/02/2022 – Guy Roger Williams – Horton – Citation for Failure to Stop
04/02/2022 – Denise Renee Nash – Horton – Citation for Failure to Stop
04/02/2022 – Gavin M Coffin – Osceola, Nebraska – Citation for Failure to Stop
04/02/2022 – Michael G Mathewson – Summerfield – Citation for Speeding 48/30
04/02/2022 – Kurt Andrew Chione – Atchison – Citation for Speeding 45/30
04/03/2022—Wyatt Torkelson, Hiawatha, Citation for Stop Sign
ACCIDENTS:
03/31/2022 – Non-Injury Accident – Superstore – Vehicle 1 backed into Vehicle 2
FIRES:
04/02/2022 – 330th Road – Controlled Burn
04/02/2022 -500 Block Whiting Road – Whiting – Structure Fire -agency assist
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 109
