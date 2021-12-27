December 20th, 2021 to December 26th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
12/21/2021 Sophia Shane, Powhattan, Citation for Expired Registration
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
12/23/2021 West of Horton on K-20, Injury Accident
AMBULANCE CALLS: 2
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 48
