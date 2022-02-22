February 14th 2022 to February 20th 2022

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

02/14/2022 Shelby Rice, Horton, Citation for Speeding

02/16/2022 Jessica Masqua, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant

02/17/2022 Otto Tisdale, Horton, Pottawatomie County Warrant

02/18/2022 Carl Chase, MO, Citation for Stop Sign Violation

02/19/2022 Merrick Mc Knight, Lawrence, Citation for No Driver’s License and Speeding

02/19/2022 Ashton Mc Knight, Lawrence, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

02/20/2022 Jess Hale, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant

ACCIDENTS: 0

FIRES:

02/14/2022 1117 Horned Owl, Grass Fire

02/15/2022 700 W 11th, Medical Assist

02/16/2022 K-20 HWY Between Jackrabbit and Horned Owl, Non-Injury Accident

02/17/2022 Yates Ave, Structure Fire

02/18/2022 Mission Lake, Uncontrolled Burn

AMBULANCE CALLS: 4

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 94

