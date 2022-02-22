February 14th 2022 to February 20th 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
02/14/2022 Shelby Rice, Horton, Citation for Speeding
02/16/2022 Jessica Masqua, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
02/17/2022 Otto Tisdale, Horton, Pottawatomie County Warrant
02/18/2022 Carl Chase, MO, Citation for Stop Sign Violation
02/19/2022 Merrick Mc Knight, Lawrence, Citation for No Driver’s License and Speeding
02/19/2022 Ashton Mc Knight, Lawrence, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
02/20/2022 Jess Hale, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
02/14/2022 1117 Horned Owl, Grass Fire
02/15/2022 700 W 11th, Medical Assist
02/16/2022 K-20 HWY Between Jackrabbit and Horned Owl, Non-Injury Accident
02/17/2022 Yates Ave, Structure Fire
02/18/2022 Mission Lake, Uncontrolled Burn
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 94
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.