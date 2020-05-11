May 4, 2020 to May 10, 2020
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
5/05/2020 – Yeisson Davian Porter - 19 yoa – Hiawatha – Interference with Law Enforcement, Expired Driver’s License
5/05/2020 – Keeli Nishae Hale - 19 yoa – Horton – Possession of Marijuana
ACCIDENTS:
Vehicle #1, driven by Brett Hollister of Horton was attempting to cross 1st Ave East and pulled in front of Vehicle #2, driven by Alysha Wenger of Muscotah and was struck.
FIRES:
5/7/2020 – K-20 & Jackrabbit – Injury Accident
AMBULANCE CALLS: 6
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 60
