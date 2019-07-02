June 24-30th, 2019
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR :
6/25/2019 - Joshua Mark Larkin - 23 yoa - Tribune - Ottawa County District Court Warrant-Theft & Criminal Damage to Property
6/25/2019 - Breanna Sue Alstatt - 19 yoa - Marquette - Ottawa County District Court Warrant-Theft & Criminal Damage to Property
6/28/2019 - John A Boos - 49 yoa - Atchison - City of Horton Warrant -(original charge is Driving While Suspended, 3rd Offense)
6/29/2019 - Justin Walter Clark - 31 yoa - Kansas City, Mo. - Driving Under the Influence of Drugs/Alcohol, No Proof of Insurance.
6/30/2019 - Cindy Lou Benton - 62 yoa - Hiawatha - Driving Under the Influence of Drugs/Alcohol.
ACCIDENTS: None to report
FIRES:
6/27/2019 - 15th & Central - Oil spill in Road - Washed down area
6/27/2019 - Mission Village - Fire Alarm- False Alarm
AMBULANCE CALLS: 8
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 102
