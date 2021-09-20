September 13, 2021 to September 19, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
9/13/2021 – Amanda Monser – Horton – No Driver’s License – Brown County Warrant
9/14/2021 – Marcel Jessepe – Horton – Domestic Battery
9/15/2021 – Matthew Harris – Horton – Notice to Appear – Dog at Large
9/15/2021 – John Maltby – Horton – Citation – Speeding – Failure to yield to Emergency Vehicle.
9/18/2021 -Hillary Koch – Sabetha – Citation – Speeding
9/18/2021 – Tiffany Ross – Omaha, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding – Expired Driver’s License
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
9/16/2021 – 1800 block Circle Drive – Lift Assist
9/18/2021 – 1300 Block 130th – Grass Fire
9/19/2021 – 400 Block East 14th – House Fire
9/19/2021 – 400 Block East 14th - Fire re-kindled
AMBULANCE CALLS: 5
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 73
