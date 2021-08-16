August 9, 2021 to August 15, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
08/10/2021 Charles Wingo, Horton, Citation for Speed
08/14/2021 Kylee Dixon, Horton, Violation of Protection Order
08/14/2021 Adam Peters, York NE, Citation for Speed
08/14/2021 Bill Pecha, Horton, Citation for No Turn Signal
08/14/2021 Robert Koelzer, Eaton CO, Citation for Speed
08/15/2021 Percy Langill, Seneca, Citation for Speed
08/15/2021 Karlie Spielman, Sabetha, Citation for Speed
08/15/2021 Brandon Melton, Ozark AR, Citation for Speed
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
08/10/2021 Arbor Knoll 1701 Euclid, Retrieve a kitten out of a tree,
08/12/2021 170th and 73 HWY, Accident
AMBULANCE CALLS: 8 (Eight)
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 111 (One Hundred and Eleven)
