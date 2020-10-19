ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
10/13/2020 – Travis J Dunekacke – 45 – Elk Creek, Nebraska – Citation for Speed
10/15/2020 – Victor Elwynn Thomas – 49 – Horton –City of Horton Warrant – Driving while Suspended
10/15/2020 – Brooke Corin Nelson – 25 – Horton – City of Horton Warrant – No Proof of Insurance
10/16/2020 –Patricia McKinney – 30 – Horton – Interference with Law Enforcement
10/16/2020 – Patricia Jo Wahwasuck – 51 – Powhattan – Citation for Speed
10/18/2020 – Shayli Rachelle Nioce – 27 – Lawrence – Citation for Speed & No proof of Insurance
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
10/14/2020 – Area of 1500 Plum Tree Road- Combine & Field on Fire
10/14/2020 – Area of 302nd Road & 159 Hwy – Combine Smoking
10/15/2020 – 400 Blk West 9th – Lift Assist
10/17/2020 – 7500 Blk of 326th Road – House Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 17
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 202
