August 16, 2021 to August 22, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
8/16/2021 – Susan Swanigan – Horton – Domestic Battery
8/16/2021 – Stacy Kay Schell – Frankfort – Citation – No Insurance, Speeding 47/30
8/17/2021 – Levi William Platt – Horton – 2 Municipal warrant, Theft – Driving While Suspended – No Liability Insurance, No Vehicle License
8/20/2021 – Jonathan Pape – Baldwin City – Citation – Speeding 48/30
8/20/2021 – Casey Ann Lesmeister – Leavenworth –Citation - Speeding 45/30
8/20/2021 – Sarah Strunk – San Antonio, TX – Citation – Speeding 59/30
8/20/2021 – Larry Fry – Liberty Center, Ohio – Citation – Speeding 46/30
8/20/2021 – Evelyn Hyde – Horton – Citation – Speeding 30/20
8/21/2021 – Raymond Wisenhunt – Muscoutah, Illinois – Citation – 39/30
8/21/2021 – Carl Scholz – Lancaster – Citation – Speeding 52/30
8/22/2021 – Heather Marie Faulkner – Tampa, Florida – Citation – Speeding 46/30
8/22/2021 – Zacharie T Reinhardt – Omaha, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding 46/30
8/22/2021 – Brian Yanez – Los Angeles, California – Citation – Speeding 50/30
8/22/2021 – Rebecca Finnegan – Atchison – Citation – Speeding 39/30
8/22/2021 –Mia Faith Boone – Lincoln, Nebraska –Notice to Appear - Driving While Suspended
8/23/2021 – Barbara I Dahlman – Atchison – Citation – Expired Tag, Failure to Yield
ACCIDENTS:
None to Report
FIRES:
8/21/2021 – Multiple vehicle Accident – K20 Hwy & Goldfinch – Agency Assist
AMBULANCE CALLS: 6
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 101
