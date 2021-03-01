February 22nd , 2021 to February 28th , 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
02/23/2021 Keeli Hale, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
02/23/2021, Brent Thorson, Horton, Seat Belt
02/23/2021, Rebecca Middleton, Horton, Seat Belt
02/23/2021, Tarin Blalock, Horton, Seat Belt
02/23/2021, Ryan Gobber, Humboldt NE, Seat Belt
02/27/2021, Skyler Dobson, Horton, Aggravated Battery, Battery, Burglary, Criminal Threat, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
02/27/2021, Nicole Schwartz, Racine WI, Aggravated Battery, Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana
02/27/2021, Nicholas Mifko, Racine WI, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
ACCIDENTS: None to Report
FIRES:
02/22/2021 1917 Kestrel, Smell of Smoke
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 113
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.