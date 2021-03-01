February 22nd , 2021 to February 28th , 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

02/23/2021 Keeli Hale, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant

02/23/2021, Brent Thorson, Horton, Seat Belt

02/23/2021, Rebecca Middleton, Horton, Seat Belt

02/23/2021, Tarin Blalock, Horton, Seat Belt

02/23/2021, Ryan Gobber, Humboldt NE, Seat Belt

02/27/2021, Skyler Dobson, Horton, Aggravated Battery, Battery, Burglary, Criminal Threat, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

02/27/2021, Nicole Schwartz, Racine WI, Aggravated Battery, Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana

02/27/2021, Nicholas Mifko, Racine WI, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

ACCIDENTS: None to Report

FIRES:

02/22/2021 1917 Kestrel, Smell of Smoke

AMBULANCE CALLS: 4

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 113

