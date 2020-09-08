Aug. 31 to Sept. 6
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
8/31/2020 – Matthew James Heideman – 32 – Horton – City of Horton Warrant – Domestic Battery
9/3/2020 – Jamie Lynn Long – 38 – Horton – Disorderly Conduct and Interference with Law Enforcement
9/04/2020 – Jeffery Eugene Henninger – 39 – Horton – Notice to Appear – Harassment by Telephone, Disorderly Conduct
9/04/2020 – Patricia McKinney – 30 – Horton – Notice to Appear – Endangering a child, Interference with Law Enforcement, Driving While Suspended
9/05/2020 – Matthew Heideman – 32 – Horton – Driving While Suspended, Open Container
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
9/1/2020 – Injury Accident 18,344 US 159
9/1/2020 – Injury Accident K-20 & 75
9/1/2020 – Traffic Control 15th & Central
9/4/2020 – House Fire 400 Blk East 14th
AMBULANCE CALLS: 12
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 103
