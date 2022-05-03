April 25th, 2022 to May 1st, 2022

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

04/25/2022 Arkavius Parks, TX, Citation for Speed

04/25/2022 Patricia Larson, Hiawatha, Citation for Fail to Stop

04/26/2022 Keegan Wood, Onega, Arrested for Driving While Suspended

04/26/2022 David Dunsow, IA, Citation for Speeding

04/26/2022 Jamie Long, Citation for Exhibition of Speed

04/27/2022 Jerry Schletzbaum, CA, Citation for Speed

04/28/2022 Leroy Strathman, Seneca, Speed

04/29/2022 Deborah Wilson, Hiawatha, Citation for Speed

04/29/2022 Jess Hale, Horton, Notice to Appear for Dog Registration and Vaccination

04/30/2022 Deven Anderson, Horton, Notice to Appear for Dog Registration and Vaccination

04/30/2022 Alex Lane, Atchison, Citation for Expired Tag

05/01/2022 Ordale Frandle, IA, Citation for Speed and No Proof of Insurance

05/01/2022 Jesse Engelken, TX, Citation for Fail to stop

05/01/2022 Laura June, MO, Out of State Warrant

ACCIDENTS: 0

FIRES:

04/26/2022, 640 W 15th, Grass Fire

04/29/2022, Horton Elementary, Community Event

04/29/2022, City of Horton, Severe Weather

AMBULANCE CALLS: 3

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 114

