April 25th, 2022 to May 1st, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
04/25/2022 Arkavius Parks, TX, Citation for Speed
04/25/2022 Patricia Larson, Hiawatha, Citation for Fail to Stop
04/26/2022 Keegan Wood, Onega, Arrested for Driving While Suspended
04/26/2022 David Dunsow, IA, Citation for Speeding
04/26/2022 Jamie Long, Citation for Exhibition of Speed
04/27/2022 Jerry Schletzbaum, CA, Citation for Speed
04/28/2022 Leroy Strathman, Seneca, Speed
04/29/2022 Deborah Wilson, Hiawatha, Citation for Speed
04/29/2022 Jess Hale, Horton, Notice to Appear for Dog Registration and Vaccination
04/30/2022 Deven Anderson, Horton, Notice to Appear for Dog Registration and Vaccination
04/30/2022 Alex Lane, Atchison, Citation for Expired Tag
05/01/2022 Ordale Frandle, IA, Citation for Speed and No Proof of Insurance
05/01/2022 Jesse Engelken, TX, Citation for Fail to stop
05/01/2022 Laura June, MO, Out of State Warrant
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
04/26/2022, 640 W 15th, Grass Fire
04/29/2022, Horton Elementary, Community Event
04/29/2022, City of Horton, Severe Weather
AMBULANCE CALLS: 3
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 114
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.