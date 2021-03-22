March 15th, 2021 to March 21st, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
03/15/2021 – Rochelle Losey – Wathena - Citation for Speed
03/16/2021 – Stella Marie Mahkuk – Mayetta – Horton Municipal Warrant – Disorderly Conduct
03/17/2021 – Dillion Tyler Korbitz – Atchison – Citation for Speed
03/17/2021 – Katie Mae McElfresh – Horton – Horton Municipal Warrant – Driving While Suspended
03/18/2021 – Betty Susan Gleason – Seneca – Citation for Speed
03/18/2021 – Sarah Evon Coversup – Horton – Suspended Driver’s License- No Proof Insurance
03/19/2021 – Keith Allen Ferris – Falls City, NE. -Driving While Suspended, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance
03/21/2021 – Patricia McKinney -Hiawatha - Horton Municipal Warrant -Interference with LEO X2
03/21/2021 – Shelly Thorne – Cummings – Stop Sign Violation
ACCIDENTS: None to Report
FIRES:
3/16/2021 – 150th & Horned Owl – mutual Aid – injury accident
3/19/2021 – Hwy 73 & Mallard – mutual Aid – injury accident
AMBULANCE: 6
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 100
