March 15th, 2021 to March 21st, 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

03/15/2021 – Rochelle Losey – Wathena - Citation for Speed

03/16/2021 – Stella Marie Mahkuk – Mayetta – Horton Municipal Warrant – Disorderly Conduct

03/17/2021 – Dillion Tyler Korbitz – Atchison – Citation for Speed

03/17/2021 – Katie Mae McElfresh – Horton – Horton Municipal Warrant – Driving While Suspended

03/18/2021 – Betty Susan Gleason – Seneca – Citation for Speed

03/18/2021 – Sarah Evon Coversup – Horton – Suspended Driver’s License- No Proof Insurance

03/19/2021 – Keith Allen Ferris – Falls City, NE. -Driving While Suspended, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance

03/21/2021 – Patricia McKinney -Hiawatha - Horton Municipal Warrant -Interference with LEO X2

03/21/2021 – Shelly Thorne – Cummings – Stop Sign Violation

ACCIDENTS: None to Report

FIRES:

3/16/2021 – 150th & Horned Owl – mutual Aid – injury accident

3/19/2021 – Hwy 73 & Mallard – mutual Aid – injury accident

AMBULANCE: 6

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 100

