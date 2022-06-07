May 30th, 2022 to June 05th, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
05/30/2022 – Jeffrey Allen Rodriguez Jr. – Horton – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug paraphernalia
05/30/2022 – Skender Iseine – Brookfield, Missouri – Citation – Speeding 40/30
05/31/2022 – Bobby Joe McKnight – Hewitt, Texas – Citation – 40/30
05/31/2022 – Vicky Blaser – New Bremen, Ohio – Citation – 47/30
05/31/2022 – Raina Koelliker – Horton – Citation – Expired Driver’s License
06/02/2022 – Wyatt Lee Sawyer – Salina – Citation – Failure to Stop
06/03/2022 – Garrett Lee Girard -Lawrence – Citation – Failure to Stop
06/03/2022 – Brian Peters – Axtell – Citation – Speeding 40/30
06/03/2022 – Charles Lee Barrett – Platte City, Missouri – Citation – Speeding 48/30
06/04/2022 – Whitney Farr – Horton – Citation – Speeding 52/30, No Insurance
06/05/2022 – Megan Martin – Netawaka – Citation - Speeding 40/30
06/05/2022 – Brian Emery Riley – Omaha, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding 40/30
06/05/2022 – Carver Ray Gage – New Hampton, Iowa – Citation – Speeding 40/30
ACCIDENTS: None to Report
FIRES:
05/30/2022 – 9th & 3rd Ave West, 500 Blk Central Ave, 1st Ave East & East 10th – Power lines down
AMBULANCE CALLS: 3
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 109
