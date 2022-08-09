August 1st, 2022 to August 7th, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
08/01/2022 Dale Lee Mclin, IA, Citation for Speeding
08/01/2022 Kyle Wayne Olson, Hiawatha, Citation for Speeding
08/02/2022 Shawnie Griffin, Atchison, Citation for Speeding
08/02/2022 Amanda Monser, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
08/04/2022 Corey Foster, Hiawatha, Horton Municipal Warrant
08/04/2022 Anthony Matthew, MO, Citation for Speeding
08/05/2022 Kevin Wattree, MO, Citation for Speeding
08/06/2022 John Emrick, Horton, Aggravated Domestic Battery
08/06/2022 Michelle Stevens, Hiawatha, Possession of Stimulant, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Horton Municipal Warrant
08/06/2022 Deborah Harms, Horton, Citation for Failure to Stop
FIRES:
08/02/2022, Tree Dump, Grass Fire
08/06/2022 5684 Anderson RD, Propane Tank
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 77
