December 21-27th
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
12/21/2020 – Stella Mahkuk – Mayetta – Disorderly Conduct
12/22/2020 – Timothy J Lentz – Horton – Stop Sign Violation
12/22/2020 – Adam Ramsey – Horton – City of Horton Warrant – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
12/24/2020 – Zachariah Cashman – Sabetha – City of Horton Warrant – Vicious Animal, Dog at Large, Registration/Vaccination Req.
12/26/2020- Christopher M Newton- Horton- Driving Without a License
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
12/21/2020 – 1900 blk 130th – Everest – Mutual Aid – Grass Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 2
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 195
