March 1, 2021 to March 7, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
3/2/2021 – Michael Robinson – Holton – Seatbelt Violation
3/2/2021 – James Doty – Hiawatha – Seatbelt Violation
3/2/2021 – Zebariah Meyers – Horton – Illegal Tag, Speeding, No Insurance
3/2/2021 – William Lacey – Atchison – Speeding
3/3/2021 – Douglas Lemion Marsh – Kensington – Speeding
3/3/2021 – Leslie Henry Wilksen – Everest – Stop Sign Violation
3/3/2021 – Quinton K Donohoe – Lawrence – Stop Sign Violation
3/3/2021 – Daniel G Timofeyev – Sedalia, Mo – Speeding
3/4/2021 – James L Spicer – Hiawatha – Speeding
3/7/2021 – James L Spicer – Hiawatha – Registration/ No proof of Insurance
03/05/2021- Kelsey Keever – Horton -Registration/Vaccination- 2 charges
No Accidents to Report
FIRES:
3/4/2021 – 1300 Blk US Hwy 75 – Mutual Aid, Grass Fire
3/5/2021 – 1600 School Drive – out of control Burn
3/5/2021 – 1900 Blk Yates Ave
3/5/2021 – K9/Allen Road – Brush Fire
3/6/2021 – East 73/ Sunflower – grass Fire
3/6/2021 – 600 Blk 2nd Ave East – out of controlled burn
3/7/2021 – 600 Blk 2nd Ave East – out of controlled burn
3/7/2021 – 1200 Blk 1st Hiawatha – Mutual Aid – grass fire/multiple vehicle fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 5
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 115
