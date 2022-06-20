June 13th, 2022 to June 19th, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
6/13/2022 – Brandon Mottin – Lancaster – Leavenworth County Warrant
6/13/2022 – Skylar Dobson – Horton – Jackson County Warrant
6/14/2022 – Brentin Eugene Hughes – Morrill – Possession of Stolen Property, domestic Battery, Interference with Law Enforcement
6/15/2022 – Kami Milan – Kansas City, KS – Driving under the Influence
6/18/2022 – Analyssa Noe – Horton – Failure to Stop
FIRES: 0
AMBULANCE CALLS: 3
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 50
