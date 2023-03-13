Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Mar 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARCH 6, 2023- MARCH 12, 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:03/06/2023 – Francis Hollister – Horton – Notice to Appear – Dog at Large, Registration, Vaccination03/08/2023 – Paul Edwin Koehn – Hiawatha – Citation for Speed03/08/2023- Lindsey Marie Butler – Royse City, Texas – Citation for Speed03/09/2023 – Manuel J Rosario Sierra – Veja Baja, Puerto Rico – Citation for Speed03/09/2023 – Jack Harold Heim – Easton – Citation for Speed03/09/2023 – Salvador De Jesus Casasola Cruz – Kansas City – Citation for Speed, Expired Driver’s LicenseACCIDENTS: NONEFIRES:03/09/2023 – 900 Block Iowa Street – Hiawatha – Agency AssistAMBULANCE CALLS: 1INCIDENTS REPORTED: 71 More from this section Hailey Bieber celebrates year since she survived ‘life-changing’ mini-stroke Low Prostate Cancer-Specific Mortality Seen for Men With Localized Disease More efforts taken on to help military spouses Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Fairview Willing Workers Horton Police Sheriff reports on new Evergy scam State Champs! Lady Mustangs never trail in thrilling title game victory Lady Mustangs storm back to break into State title game HCF gearing up toward 3rd Annual Match Day event Wandermore Publishing features local communities Anti-Bullying Week at Hiawatha High School Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEarly morning blaze at a Hiawatha homePreliminary rescheduled for Jeremy StoverLady Mustangs bounce dynastic Central Plains squad from 1A tourneyUpdate: Hiawatha man faces charges of promoting the selling of sexState Champs! Lady Mustangs never trail in thrilling title game victoryLady Mustangs storm back to break into State title gameChargers see season end in State quarterfinalsKansas plan to penalize homeless people draws sharp criticismDetails on hospital demo announced at recent Horton City meetingHHS vocal groups present Spring Concert Images Videos CommentedHigher Neighborhood Walkability Tied to Lower Gestational Diabetes Risk (3) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
