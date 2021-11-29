November 22th 2021 to November 28th 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

11/23/2021 – Kayla Jean Beck – Horton – Driving on Expired/No License

11/23/2021 – Janelle Christine King – Driving with No Insurance

11/26/2021 – Dalton Krier – Everest – Driving While Suspended

11/27/2021 – Eric Smith – Horton – Pedestrian Under the Influence, 2 Counts of Battery on Law Enforcement Officer

ACCIDENTS:

None to Report

FIRES:

11/23/2021 – 160th & Racoon Road – Field Fire

11/25/2021 – 1800 Block US Hwy 73 – Carbon Monoxide detector activated

11/28/2021 – 600 Block West 15th – Lift Assist

AMBULANCE CALLS: 5

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 58

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.