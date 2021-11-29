November 22th 2021 to November 28th 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
11/23/2021 – Kayla Jean Beck – Horton – Driving on Expired/No License
11/23/2021 – Janelle Christine King – Driving with No Insurance
11/26/2021 – Dalton Krier – Everest – Driving While Suspended
11/27/2021 – Eric Smith – Horton – Pedestrian Under the Influence, 2 Counts of Battery on Law Enforcement Officer
ACCIDENTS:
None to Report
FIRES:
11/23/2021 – 160th & Racoon Road – Field Fire
11/25/2021 – 1800 Block US Hwy 73 – Carbon Monoxide detector activated
11/28/2021 – 600 Block West 15th – Lift Assist
AMBULANCE CALLS: 5
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 58
