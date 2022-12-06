Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Dec 6, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NOVEMBER 28TH, 2022 to DECEMBER 04TH, 2022ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:11/28/2022 - Tyrone Rose – Hiawatha – Nemaha County Warrant11/29/2022 – Merle P Jessepe – Netawaka – Horton Municipal Warrant – Driving While Suspended, No Insurance11/29/2022 – Eric James Smith – Wichita – Citation – Expired Tag12/02/2022 – Elwynn Kaye Thomas – Horton – Diving While Suspended, No Proof of Insurance12/02/2022 – Kimberly Ann Streeter – Seneca – Citation – Speeding 40/30ACCIDENTS:11/30/2022 – 700 Block 1st Ave East – Vehicle #1 backed into Vehicle #212/02/2022 – Horton High School – Vehicle #1 backed into Vehicle #2FIRES: Top Videos 11/28/2022 – 100 Block Main St- Huron – Mutual Aid – Structure Fire11/29/2022- 200 Block West 12th – Lift Assist12/02/2022 – Soccer Fields, East 12th – Power Pole Smoking12/02/2022 – 800 Block 1st Ave East – Fire Alarm12/02/2022 – 1500 Block 4th Ave West – Lift Assist12/02/2022 – 280th & Prairie Road – Mutual Aid12/03/2022 – 700 Block 1st Ave East – Gas Fumes12/03/2022 – 150th & Hazelnut Road – Out of Control Fire12/03/2022 – 8000 Block 326th Road, Everest – Structure FireAMBULANCE CALLS: 5INCIDENTS REPORTED: 89 More from this section Hilary Duff reflects on 'horrifying' eating disorder Emma Corrin’s gender identity represents ‘embrace of many different parts’ Aerosmith axe Vegas gig due to Steven Tyler battling mysterious illness Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News American Heritage Girls pack shoe boxes Helen Melster presented Melvin Jones award Money Tip for Students, December 2022 Longtime World correspondent Kathleen Twombly passes Sunflowers attend Achievement Night Sunflowers take part in officer training Horton Police Retiring as chaplain of American Legion Post 66 Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFirst Street stop lights could cost $250K for total replacementCommissioner appointment debated at Hiawatha City meetingKansas collects $642.3 Million in total taxes for NovemberDoniphan West Boys BasketballTwo northeast Kansas men arrested on drug chargesStacie's Dance presents 'Christmas Dance'Hiawatha teams kick off season with scrimmagesBrown County Commission considers ARPA disbursementsVeteran Service Officer in Hiawatha Dec. 20Horton’s 2022 Luminaries – Festival of Lights set for Dec. 4 Images Videos CommentedSmall Businesses Seek Talent, Technology to Succeed (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
