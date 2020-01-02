HORTON — The people of Horton are waiting for word from Atchison Hospital on its intentions for their closed local medical center.
In March, Horton Community Hospital shut its doors after failing to meet various financial obligations, including employee payroll. Up until that time, it had served as an essential bastion of emergency medical services for southern Brown County, the only center capable of grappling with significant medical emergencies within a drive of at least 20 minutes.
Atchison Hospital purchased the land and facilities associated with the closed hospital at auction earlier this month in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ahead of Horton Community Hospital bankruptcy proceedings, which are expected to continue evolving, Atchison Hospital said it will decline for now to comment on its intentions with its $245,000 purchase. A judge is expected to rule on whether or not the acquisition can go forward on Thursday.
“We haven’t heard a thing yet about it yet,” said John Calhoon, Horton city administrator.
When someone has a cardiac episode, or is suffering from another emergency like sepsis, that length of time can easily mean the difference between life and death, according to Dr. John Eplee. While not every sizable community in Kansas can support a hospital, he said, recent closures of medical centers in the towns Horton, Oswego, Fort Scott and Independence have caught the state’s medical industry off guard and desperate to stop further closures.
“Where they exist, we’d like to see them maintained,” Eplee said. “And there’s certain ways to go about this ... There’s ... pilot projects on which I’d like to see the state roll up its sleeves and get involved with it, to help sustain some of these hospitals that are on somewhat of a financial banana peel, if you will, throughout the State of Kansas.”
Yet without reform, Eplee says, ailing rural care facilities across the Sunflower State are in danger. Eplee noted that Horton’s hospital has been without a stable financial footing for some time, and its closure may have been inevitable. The future will determine what happens with its peer institutions; he predicts that if nothing changes, it’s not a matter of when, but if. In many cases, if a patient can’t pay their medical bills, a hospital must ultimately write the debt off, which few institutions can easily do.
Eplee, a Republican who represents Atchison and Doniphan counties in the state House of Representatives, said it is urgent for his colleagues to quickly push through an expansion of the federal Medicaid program for low-income Kansans. If approved, Kansas would join 37 other states in adopting some form of Medicaid expansion reform.
“There’s 30-plus hospitals that I know of that are in great peril,” Eplee said. “We’re looking at closures, absent reform, probably within a year or two. That’s over a third of the critical access hospitals in the state. That would have a huge impact on patients. We should figure out a way to provide assistance to them, and Medicaid expansion does that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.