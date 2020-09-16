As school has been in full swing for almost a month for many local schools, a few are reporting COVID cases among staff and students this week.
Horton High School Superintendent Jason Cline reported a positive case of a high school staff member on Wednesday. In a letter to district patrons, Cline said that per district protocol, the portion of the building in use by that individual have been temporarily closed for extensive cleaning and disinfecting.
"We are also in contact with the Brown County Department of Health and take the steps necessary to provide the health of our students and staff," he said. "The individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days."
Five positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Prairie Hills USD 113 school district since Friday. The first case was reported Friday, a teacher at Sabetha High School. On Sunday, it was reported a student at the Wetmore center was positive. The third and fourth cases were reported Tuesday - a student at Sabetha Middle School and an adult employee at the Wetmore center. On Wednesday, district officials were notified of another student at the Wetmore Academic Center had tested positive.
The district officials stated that the areas impacted by the positive individuals were cleaned and disinfected and USD 113 said it is in contact with Nemaha County Community Health Services and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of its students and staff. Each individual who tested positive has to quarantine 10 days.
Atchison 409 public schools have announced two positive cases - announced Tuesday afternoon. According to district officials a middle school student and a high school student have tested positive.
In Hiawatha, Superintendent Lonnie Moser said he will send a message to parents and district patrons of any positive cases within the school when/if that occurs. As of press time, Doniphan West had also not announced any positive cases, and Troy has confirmed one positive case Aug. 31.
