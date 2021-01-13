The USD 430 South Brown County School Board met on Monday evening, and voted to accept two donations made to the district.
The Prairie Band Tribe donated $1,700 to help with the purchase of new art equipment, while an anonymous donor gifted the district $5,000 to be used for the HHS boys and girls basketball programs.
Superintendent Jason Cline informed the board of a virtual academy developed by Greenbush for the 2021-22 school year, which will allow students to continue remote learning while still allowing full enrollment in the district and instruction by a Greenbush certified instructor. The Board will need to decide if the program fits the district by next month’s meeting.
Cline also discussed $641,000 in estimated ESSER funding that will need to be spent by the end of 2023 in areas dealing with Covid-19, student achievement among others.
After an Executive Session, the group approved a recommendation to hire Ryan Noel as the new 7th & 8th grade ELA teacher for next school year.
