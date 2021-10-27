The USD 430 School Board met earlier this month, and the group voted to accept a pair of donations from Horton groups. Funds in the amount of $1,065.62 were donated by First Option Bank from their Charger Card program, with funds designated to help offset the cost of extra uniforms and equipment for Charger athletic teams.
The board also accepted a donation of $300 from the Horton Senior Center to prucahse Scholastic books for the Horton Elementary School.
The School Board discussed purchases coming up. The district will be applying for an EPA bus grant again this year, with the plan to purchase another bus in the spring. This will mark three straight years the district has purchased a new bus. Superintendent Jason Cline also discussed purchasing a new transit van in the near future, and the board agreed that Cline should collect bids.
The group voted to approve Mr. Noel to use the school to conduct Hunter Safety courses. There was also some discussion about how the Activity Director will work next year. The position will be discussed further at future meetings. There was also a consensus to bring back open lunches at the Horton High School, and school administrators will bring back a plan to restart the program that was removed during the Covid pandemic.
Mr. Cline also discussed excess funds in the food service account, which needed to be spent down. Cline informed the board that new ice machines were purchased to replace broken machines and to help support the salad bar, a fridge, freezer and new oven for the high school.
In other business, the board approved new substitute teachers Timothy Lobdell, Gary Sorenson and Zoe Bone, and also accepted the resignations of Amelia Grissom and Lindsay Matthias, along with the retirement resignations of Wanda Gullickson and Susan Hisle.
