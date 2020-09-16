The USD 430 School Board met on Monday evening and ratified a negotiated agreement with staff. A $0.25 raise was approved for all classified staff, while a 2% increase passed for the district’s 5 administration staff members, while principals and the Curriculum Director were moved to 12-month contracts with 20 vacation days to be used during the months of June and July.
The group voted to approve the Consent Agenda, which included updates to extra duty and live streaming pay, Title IX Coordinator Robyn Allen, a substitute teacher list for the school year, and accepting the resignation of 24-year EMS Language Arts teacher Beth Jensen.
Superintendent Jason Cline discussed plans for Homecoming, which include continuing with all normal activities with social distancing except for the dance. Cline also noted that the district is looking for two new mowers, as well as Transit Van. With school back in session Count Day is September 21st, and Cline noted that 7.5% of the district’s students are remote learning.
The Board voted to accept a $300 donation from Ram Exterminators for supplies, as well as to increase substitute teacher pay to $100 per day. After a proposal was accepted by the seller, the Board voted to approve the purchase of the property west of HES, with plans tentatively set to turn the property into a parking lot.
After an Executive Session, the group voted to hire Rebecca Wahwasuck as the JOM/Title VI Tutor.
