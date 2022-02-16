The USD 430 School Board met last Wednesday, and after much discussion about different testing methods for Covid, the group decided to uphold their previous decision to suspend testing in the district.
There was some mention of doing away with testing altogether, while a motion was made to continue with testing, which failed 2-5. As of the day prior to the meeting, the district had a total of two positive cases.
There was also quite a bit of discussion about the outlook of practices for the upcoming baseball and softball seasons. Superintendent Jason Cline stated that Kickapoo employees are working hard to get their field ready to host practices starting later this month. Some concerns were brought forth about busing students to practices, as well as how dual sport athletes will manage practicing in different locations. Wischropp was present, and stated that he is not in favor of students riding the bus out of town for practices, adding that he has concerns about his son being forced to wear a mask while traveling to practice.
In other business:
* The Board and Colton from Horton National Bank presented Best of the Best awards for the second quarter, with Horton Elementary student Eli Wilson and school nurse Christine Tharp receiving the district honor. The group also congratulated the HHS Scholar’s Bowl team on qualifying for State.
* Margaret Krogmann discussed a $7,100 grant she received for the art program, and Tyler Smith presented an internship program the school would like to introduce at HHS in the near future.
* Superintendent Cline informed the board that the district has installed two vape sensors at the high school that are on loan for 60 days. The devices have already alerted building administration of vaping taking place several times. The board agreed that the district should focus on education students on the matter.
* The board voted to approve US Engineering to install the HVAC at all three district schools, as well as to approve the HVAC work for all three buildings.
* The group also approved the donation of Native American books from the Kickapoo Tribe to the HHS library.
* Karla Matthias and Nancy Dvorak were approved as substitute teachers, while Larry Mills, Travis Torkelson, Robyn Allen and Judy Dickman all had their contracts renewed for the 2022-23 school year, and Rod Clay was approved as the Driver’s Education teacher for the summer, with the cost of the course increasing to $175 for students in the district and $225 for out of district students. The board also accepted the resignation of Nicki Lockwood with regrets, thanking her for her 23 years of service to the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.