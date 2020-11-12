The USD 430 School Board met on Monday evening, and the group discussed how to proceed with extracurricular activities that surround the upcoming basketball season.
Due to a recent upswing in local and school-wide cases of Covid-19, HHS Athletic Director Larry Mills went over concerns voiced with leagues, KSHSAA and officials leading up to the upcoming season. The board was at a consensus to allow as many students and clubs to participate during games as possible, even if it means lowering the number of allowed spectators at each game.
The Board presented the first quarter Best of the Best awards to HHS student Trey Lockwood and HES Student Success Liaison Michelle Strube. The group also heard from a representative from Varney& Associates, and voted to accept the 2019-2020 audit.
Superintendent Jason Cline spoke the board about happenings around the district. Cline noted that the police are looking into a recent break-in at HHS. Cline also noted some social media concerns that have been raised with recent online activity that has raised some concerns among different ethnicities. Cline and Mills met with the Kickapoo Tribal Council in hopes of continuing to build a relationship and educate students on different cultures. Cline informed the board that there is now a table on the school’s website that is updated daily to give information on the district’s COVID cases and quarantines.
The board voted to approve the Consent Agenda, which notably included the resignation of Rodney Clay as EMS Head football coach, where he served for 40 years, as well as assistant Mark Vittetoe, after 17 years of service. The action item also included the hiring of substitutes David Pottroff and James Lednicky.
Also approved was a $5,170 give from the Patterson Family Foundation, and a bid from Hiawatha Ford for $31,475 for a 2021 Ford Transit Van. After a pair of Executive Sessions, the Board voted approve the hiring of Chris Stirton as the Pre-K Paraprofessional.
